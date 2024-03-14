Witness the Birth of Outlaw Country With Mandy Moore in 'The Boar's Nest' (Audible Exclusive Clip)

Outlaw country music has long been an integral part of American culture, and Audible is exploring the origins of the genre in a new original series. The Boar's Nest: Sue Brewer And The Birth Of Outlaw Country Music is a new Audible Original that details "the true, untold story of Sue Brewer and the dawn of Nashville's outlaw country movement." Brewer is played by award-winning actress and singer Mandy Moore.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, country singer Faron Young decides to record "Hello Walls," written by the one and only Willie Nelson – which helped catapult both country artists into stardom. Young is a bit nervous to ask Nelson, so Brewer uses her unique Southern charm to force him. Of course, Nelson agrees, and the rest is history. Hear the full clip below.

"In the mid-1960s, Sue Brewer's humble living room floor was not just an after-hours clubhouse for artists looking to escape the Nashville establishment, but a creative sanctuary," reads an official synopsis of the series. "Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson. Before they were household names, these budding legends called Sue's Nashville apartment-lovingly dubbed the 'Boar's Nest'-home. Sue's place was an intimate staging ground where a new breed of singer-songwriters-wounded souls, wayward upstarts-would spur each other on to tap into something bigger, realer.

"For Sue Brewer, the ask at each night's guitar pull would never change: "Make me hurt." The response would ignite a musical revolution," The Boar's Nest description adds. "Brewer shaped the sound and soul of country music as we know it today, despite never picking up an instrument herself."

In addition to Moore, The Boar's Nest also stars Emmy winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, Girls) as the freewheeling Shel Silverstein, as well as a full ensemble cast round out the storytelling. "Richly woven with music, friendship, and Sue's indomitable spirit, The Boar's Nest is an extraordinary portrayal of the outlaw country movement, told in all its raw, bold, and soulful beauty. Come on in, the door's open."