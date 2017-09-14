You Can Watch the Live Stream of Troy Gentry’s Memorial Service Here

Country star Troy Gentry tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Friday, and the singer’s funeral is being held Thursday in Nashville. Before he is laid to rest, a public celebration of his life is being held at the Grand Ole Opry House.

For fans that aren’t able to attend the memorial in person, a live stream of the celebration is available here, beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

The event will include speeches and performances from friends remembering Gentry, including the national anthem sung by Little Big Town. The memorial’s program shares that country greats Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels and Vince Gill will perform, and several people close to Gentry will offer tributes.

Gentry was traveling on a helicopter with only the pilot when he was killed after the craft crashed after suffering reported engine failure near the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey.

“The day started with such excitement as the Montgomery Gentry bus rolled through our gates,” the airport said in a statement after the crash. “The nicest people got off the bus and joined us on the ramp for what we hoped would be the best concert we have ever had. Sadly this was not to be. Instead the day turned to tragedy as a helicopter accident took the lives of the pilot and Mr. Gentry. No words can describe the sadness that the Flying W employees feel for the families.”

Gentry is survived by his wife and two daughters.

