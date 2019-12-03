Trisha Yearwood Took Her Own Advice Ahead of Hosting ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Although Trisha Yearwood has performed in front of thousands and thousands of people during her live concerts, as well as is the star of her cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, the idea of hosting a musical event, like CMA Country Christmas, made her incredibly nervous. But instead of giving in to the fear, Yearwood used her own advice, from a line in her current single, “Every Girl in This Town,” to help overcome her anxiety.

“I think a little nervousness is good,” Yearwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “There’s this line in ‘Every Girl in This Town’ that says, ‘You got this baby, so what if you don’t?’ I think that we all have that thing. I don’t know, you probably do too. Hopefully you do. You think everyone’s going to figure out, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ There’s that moment where you do what you do, that you think, ‘Do I really know and why am I here?’

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think that that little voice is always in my head a little bit,” she continued. “But I also do have a supreme kind of confidence in that I do know how to sing. And I know when I’m going to go out there and do something that I can do. And it’s been interesting that the thing that has helped me not be so nervous is especially on a show like this, to pick out someone younger than me who’s more nervous than me and go up to them and make them not be nervous. And that helps me. They don’t realize that it’s helping me.”

The Georgia native understands that she makes her living by being in front of people, but even singing can sometimes take her out of her comfort zone, at least until she hits the first note.

“I think the biggest thing is being comfortable in front of a crowd,” Yearwood acknowledged. “I know it sounds crazy, because what I do for a living is seen by people, but I’m an introvert, which is hard to probably believe. So singing in front of an audience and talking to an audience was something I only had to learn to be comfortable doing. And the cooking show has really helped me because it’s not scripted … I think I can be good on my feet that way just because I’ve done it a lot on the cooking show, that whole show is pretty much by the seat of your pants.”

CMA Country Christmas also includes musical performances by artists like Lady Antebellum, Chris Young, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, Brett Young and more. CMA Country Christmas airs on Tuesday night, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Brett Carlsen