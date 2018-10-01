Trisha Yearwood Hosting Tailgate Before Garth Brooks’ Notre Dame Concert

Fans who are planning on attending Garth Brooks‘ Oct 20 concert at Notre Dame Stadium will now have the chance to tailgate ahead of the show with Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, with the singer and author hosting her very own tailgate tent to celebrate with fans.

Yearwood and Brooks announced the news during Yearwood’s Facebook Live series, T’s Coffee Talk.

“Trisha’s Tailgate tent — it’s coming to Notre Dame,” Brooks said. “I’m so excited. This is going to be the place, too. So, the day of the show, there’ll be a big-ass white tent. And wait till you hear what’s inside it.”

Guests will get to taste seven of Yearwood’s recipes as well as a signature drink for the event, Autumn in a Cup. There will also be televisions showing other college games that are happening that day, as well as classic tailgate games like cornhole.

“It’s going to be a really cool combination of everything that Notre Dame loves and everything that Trisha Yearwood loves, so I’m really excited about it,” Yearwood said. “So, if you were ever curious about, like, ‘I want to see your furniture, I want to see your rugs, I want to see your accessories, I’d like to try your food’ — it’s all going to be there.”

Along with her success in country music, Yearwood also has her own cooking show, has authored multiple cookbooks and has her own home collection. She also has a line of cookware and drinks at Williams Sonoma, who is helping to sponsor the event.

Tickets to get into the tent are $65 each and can be purchased through EventBrite. Tickets are limited and include entry into the tent, three drink tickets and unlimited food. The tent will be open from 2-5:30 p.m. ET, and Brooks’ show will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

It’s only natural that Yearwood will be on hand to attend the historic show, as the power couple rarely spends too much time apart.

“We didn’t get married to be apart, so we’re gonna be together all the time,” Brooks recently told The Boot.

The couple has been married for 13 years and spent the last three years touring the country together on Brooks’ recent World Tour, which was the highest-grossing country music tour of all time.

“It was very nice to have a part of the show where you introduce everybody’s favorite person,” Brooks said of his wife. “I mean, she’s got more GRAMMYs than I do. She’ll come out and just put me to shame with all that talent.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Desiree Navarro