Trisha Yearwood Shows off Thanksgiving Feast on Instagram

If there’s one house we would like to spend Thanksgiving at, it’s the home of Trisha Yearwood. The host of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen is cooking a massive spread for her friends and family, including her husband, Garth Brooks, sharing a few tantalizing photos of their upcoming feast on Instagram.

“Thanksgiving prep!” Yearwood captioned the photos.

In the pictures, the Grand Ole Opry member shows off her cornbread, a pecan dessert, sweet potatoes, and an oven door with a note on it warning everyone to keep the door closed, likely because her turkey is finishing cooking in Yearwood’s unique way.

“You put the turkey in (the oven) and you turn it off after an hour,” Yearwood revealed on Good Morning America. “Through the night that hot heat is still cooking it as it cools down. When you get up in the morning it’s fully cooked. It’s tender, it’s perfect.”

Yearwood also makes sure she has Brooks’ two favorite foods: mashed potatoes and lots of gravy.

“In my house growing up we typically didn’t have mashed potatoes because it’s like two starches, but I make both for him because he likes mashed potatoes,” Yearwood noted, explaining that she also makes her family’s cornbread dressing.

“Garth loves gravy,” she added. “So he looks forward to Thanksgiving for the homemade gravy with the turkey.”

After Thanksgiving, Yearwood will do her part in helping fans get into the holiday spirit by hosting CMA Country Christmas, marking her first time to helm the musical show.

“I’ve never done anything quite like this,” Yearwood previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “And I had done the show before. Performing and coming out and doing a song or two songs is one thing. But hosting, the biggest thing is Reba; quick change is Reba’s second nature. She could probably do it in her sleep.

“I’ve never done this before, so I’m in there looking at four outfits and I’m trying to think how do I get this done,” she added. “And I want it to be good. I want it to be fun for everybody, so I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’ve been really nervous. I didn’t sleep last night. I just want it to be good.”

CMA Country Christmas will air on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

