Trisha Yearwood Shares Blooper Reel From Holiday Special With Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks put fans in the holiday spirit on Sunday night with their CBS special Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, but before the show, Yearwood gave viewers a laugh with a look at the country couple's failed attempts at recording some promos. In a blooper reel shared on Yearwood's Facebook page, she and her husband attempt to cut a promo for Sunday's special, the name of which proved difficult to articulate.

The pair also required a few takes on the date, time and description of the special, and Brooks even dropped a quick f-bomb, which prompted Yearwood to exclaim, "Honey!" "Yeah, we nail it in one take," she joked in her caption. During the special, Yearwood and Brooks performed a number of holiday classics like "O Holy Night," "Feliz Navidad," "Santa Baby" and "Silent Night," as well as newer fare including Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas." They also performed some of their original music, including Brooks' "Belleau Wood," which caused the star to become so overcome with emotion that he had to stop and restart the song.

"I'm gonna get this," he said, wiping away a tear before resuming the performance. Brooks co-wrote "Belleau Wood" for his album Sevens, and while he typically performs an abbreviated version live, he wanted to sing the entire song for Sunday's show. "Good luck, buddy," his wife told him. "This one makes me cry and I never cry."

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event was Yearwood and Brooks' second CBS special this year after they scored their first broadcast earlier this year when one of their weekly Facebook Live shows briefly crashed the website. "[CBS executive] Jack Sussman was sweet enough to say, ‘Hey, man, we should do another one.’ Our thought was we’re promoting two albums, Fun and Triple Live Deluxe, but it got so close to Christmas, we said, ‘Let’s just keep it to holiday stuff," Brooks told Billboard of the new special, referencing his two new albums.

The Oklahoma native also opened up about his own Christmas celebration, sharing that he won't be able to spend the holiday with his three daughters due to the pandemic. "My favorite Christmas tradition is decorating the tree with the girls, always. We’ve done it since they were babies," Brooks said. "They always decorate the tree, we tell stories. With COVID, we’re not getting together this year, so it’s no tree. We’ve got one outside that we put lights on, but no ornaments, but the tree that sits inside right where I’m staring won’t be there and it’s to honor that tradition. It makes me sad, but it makes me love that we’re not going to do it without them."