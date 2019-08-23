Trisha Yearwood Releases Romantic Duet, ‘What Gave Me Away,’ With Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood teamed up with her husband, Garth Brooks, for a new song, “What Gave Me Away.” The song is from her upcoming Every Girl record, out Friday, Aug. 30.

“The song describes such an intimate moment between two people,” Yearwood explained to PEOPLE. “I couldn’t imagine asking anyone else to sing on this song except Garth. He’s my person. He’s my crush.”

The 54-year-old found a comfort in sharing the message in “What Gave Me Away,” and other songs on Every Girl, which she might not have had earlier in her career.

“One of the nice things about getting older and becoming comfortable in my own skin is that I own all of the emotions in the songs now,” she adds. “It’s all about life.”

Every Girl marks Yearwood’s first solo album of new songs since Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, released in 2007.

“I loved making this record,” Yearwood said of the personal collection of songs in Every Girl. “I have always chosen songs that feel very personal to me, but I don’t think I ever really admitted that in interviews before!”

Every Girl took Yearwood back to the beginning of her career, when she released her eponymous freshman record.

“Making this album reminded me of making my first album in 1991 — a freeing feeling of just getting to be creative and not worrying about anything beyond just taking care of the music, finding the right songs and having fun in the studio,” Yearwood explained. “No pressure. When I listen to the album, I hear the joy in my voice. It’s a great feeling to know you’ve done your best. Now, I float it out to the world. This is me!”

The debut single from Every Girl, “Every Girl in This Town,” quickly found a place on radio – a fact that surprised no one more than Yearwood.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’m very surprised to be one of the women that’s on the radio right now,” Yearwood recently admitted to PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m really excited about it. Honestly, I didn’t set out to make a certain kind of record. I didn’t set out to do any kind of anything except find songs that I love.

“When I started this project about a year ago, I had no expectation except that I want to enjoy myself in the studio,” she added. “This is one of the first songs I heard and I just loved it. I didn’t have a plan.”

Photo Credit: Grand Ole Opry LLC, Chris Hollo