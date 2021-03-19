Tour Kenny Rogers' $4.4M Sprawling Atlanta Mansion

Kenny Rogers enjoyed a successful career that lasted over 60 years until his retirement from performing, and in addition to music, the late star was also involved in acting, photography, entrepreneurship and real estate, among other ventures.

One of Rogers' hobbies was flipping homes, which he began doing in the '80s in Beverly Hills. Since then, most of his real estate has been centered in Atlanta, including this Tuxedo Park home that Rogers first purchased in 2009 for $2.8 million. He sold it furnished in a down market in 2011 for $3.725 million and it is currently on the market along with the furnishings for $4.495 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. Scroll through for a look at the extravagant home.