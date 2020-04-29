✖

Harold Reid, a founding member of The Statler Brothers, died on Friday, April 24, and he's since been remembered by fans and his country music contemporaries. Over the weekend, Toby Keith paid tribute to Reid with a cover of The Statler Brothers' "Flowers on the Wall," performing the song during his YouTube quarantine series, The Furniture Store Guitar Sessions.

"Boy, we lost a good one last night I guess, or today, I heard the news this morning," Keith began. "Harold Reid of The Statler Brothers, what a legend. Great guy, great entertainer, great singer. What a career. Rest in peace, Harold. Let's do a Statler Brothers song today." Keith went into an acoustic version of "Flowers on the Wall," strumming his guitar while wearing a white polo shirt and a straw hat. "Rest in peace Harold, God bless," he said after he finished the song.

"Rest in Peace #HaroldReid. This one's for you," Keith added on Twitter along with a link to the performance. The description of the YouTube video shared that Keith is currently quarantining in Mexico and forgot his guitar, so he went to a furniture store and bought an old guitar, hence the name of the video series.

"Flowers on the Wall" was written and composed by the The Statler Brothers' original tenor, Lew DeWitt. It spent four weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was later covered by several artists and was featured on the soundtrack to Pulp Fiction. Reid's bass voice and songwriting were key attributes of the longtime group, which has recorded 50 albums and won three Grammy Awards. In 2008, The Statler Brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Reid died at his home in Staunton, Virginia, on Friday after a long battle with kidney failure. "Harold Reid of The Statler Brothers passed away April 24, 2020," a statement on the band's website read. "He had bravely endured a long battle with kidney failure," the message read. "He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."