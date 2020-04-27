Tim McGraw Wants You and Your Mom to Star in Upcoming Video

Tim McGraw is working on a special project for Mother's Day, and he wants your help! The country singer took to social media on April 23 with a black and white photo of his mom, Betty Trimble, sharing that he wants fans to submit footage of themselves and their own moms for an upcoming project McGraw has on the way, presumably for Mother's Day on May 10.

"Moms are amazing, and we're making something special to celebrate them!!" McGraw wrote. "All you have to do is send us videos of you and your mom, and we might use it in our video!" The singer's website shares that fans should send videos of themselves with their moms and offered several ideas including favorite videos of your mom by herself, favorite videos of you two together, videos of you and your mom during quarantine, either together or apart, or a recording of a video call between you and your mom. If your mom has passed, the site encourages you to light a candle, look at her photo, cook her favorite recipe or remember her in any way you choose. Submissions are due by May 1.

On March 10, McGraw celebrated his own mom's birthday by posting the same black and white photo he shared last week along with a heartfelt caption. "This beautiful, inspiring, remarkable woman has inspired more dreams in my life than I could possibly count....," he wrote. "She has nurtured me, lit my ass up when needed (a ton) and given me love, strength and encouragement when I had no more of my own. She is a light and we love her so, so much! Happy birthday Mama!!!!!"

McGraw was raised by Trimble and his stepfather, Horace Smith. When he was 11, he discovered that his father was MLB pitcher Tug McGraw, and he told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in November that the situation "was very confusing." He met Tug later that year and didn't see him again until he was 18.

"It changed what I thought I could do with my life coming from the circumstances I came from," McGraw explained. "I felt like when I found that out, you know, he’s a professional baseball player who’s successful, to me, it made me think that blood is in my veins, so that ability is in there. So I found sort of that grit inside me that he must have had in order to succeed at what he did. And it changed what I thought I could make out of my life."