Tim McGraw Reveals What He Is Eating in New Orleans Ahead of National Championship Game

He might be known for his fit physique, but even Tim McGraw can cheat every now and then. The 52-year-old is in New Orleans for the College Football National Championship, pitting Clemson against LSU on Monday night, Jan. 13, where even he is indulging in a few regional treats ahead of the big game.

“I had fried oysters and some raw oysters yesterday, and some etouffee,” McGraw said in a video posted on Facebook, when announcing his Here on Earth Tour. “I had some flounder. I had some beignets yesterday as well, so I gotta go hit a workout after this.”

It’s not likely McGraw will continue his indulgence in New Orleans for long. The Louisiana native just released Grit and Grace, detailing his journey into healthy living.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last ten years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw told PEOPLE of his reason for writing the book. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

McGraw announced his upcoming tour while in New Orleans, revealing that Midland and Ingrid Andress would be joining him for all shows, with Luke Combs joining him for two stadium dates as well.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” McGraw said when announcing the tour. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

McGraw’s last tour was his Soul2Soul World Tour with his wife, Faith Hill, which wrapped up in 2018. It’s been since his Shotgun Rider Tour in 2015 that McGraw has spent several months at a time on the road, making him eager to return.

“For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it’s going to be incredible,” McGraw said. “A lot of new songs. We’re going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven’t played in a while, and play some of that stuff.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez