Tim McGraw Reveals Cover of New Lifestyle Book, ‘Grit and Grace’

Tim McGraw just revealed the cover of his upcoming new book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life. The singer shared the photo on social media, along with an explanation of why the book is so important to him, especially in this chapter of his life.

“Really excited to share the cover of my new book #GritandGrace coming this fall and now available for pre-order,” McGraw shared on Instagram. “I believe that getting and staying fit is a lifelong, always evolving practice that makes us better for ourselves and the ones we love. Anyone can do it. We wrote Grit and Grace to give you a little of my fitness story along with some practical HOW’s and WHY’s to inspire you to make health and fitness a part of your life journey.”

The husband of Faith Hill wrote the book to inspire others, after he overcame alcoholism to become in top physical – and mental – shape.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” McGraw previously told PEOPLE. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper, and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

“That’s something we all want,” he continued. “And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

The 52-year-old revealed it was his three daughters, Grace, Maggie and Audrey, who became the motivation he needed to take charge of his own health.

“Here’s the truth of it — I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I’ve had,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids.”

If McGraw’s previous book is any indication, Grit & Grace will do well when it is released. His latest book, Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation, written with Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham has been at the top New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers list for four weeks.

Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life will be released on Nov. 5. It is currently available for pre-order via his publisher’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rich Fury