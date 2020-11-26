Tim McGraw Plants a Kiss on Wife Faith Hill in Soul2Soul: The World Tour Throwback

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have taken their romance on the road multiple times over the years, most recently touring together on their Soul2Soul: The World Tour in 2017 and 2018. Earlier this week, McGraw took a moment to reminisce on the trek, sharing a photo of himself and Hill sharing a kiss on stage, Hill holding a microphone and McGraw holding two acoustic guitars.

"Little throwback to S2S!" he wrote. "Miss it!" "Awww," commented the couple's youngest daughter, Audrey. Prior to Soul2Soul: The World Tour, McGraw and Hill toured together on the original Soul2Soul Tour in 2000 and again on the Soul2Soul II Tour in 2006 and 2007. The Soul2Soul II Tour 2006 became the highest-grossing country music tour of all time before it was later passed by Garth Brooks' The Garth Brooks World Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

On Thursday, McGraw shared another tribute to his wife on Instagram as well as a tribute to his mom, Betty Trimble. "My beautiful mama and my beautiful wife," the singer captioned a post that featured a photo of Hill and Trimble and a photo of Hill on stage. "I'm so grateful for the life that I have."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

Prior to the holiday, he offered fans a Thanksgiving message in the caption of his new music video for his song "Gravy." The clip includes a number of home videos featuring footage of McGraw and Hill and their three daughters. "I know Thanksgiving looks a little different for a lot of us this year," McGraw captioned his shared clip. "Let’s take care of each other and remember what’s most important in life…. The ones we share it with. Everything else is gravy." Hill reposted her husband's message and added, "Happy Thanksgiving to all!"

McGraw and Hill will be spending their holiday together, though McGraw won't be in the kitchen. "For Thanksgiving, I don’t cook," he told his record label. "Faith does all the cooking for Thanksgiving. We have to have turkey, we have to have our stuffing and we have to have cornbread and peas, of course."