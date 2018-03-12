Fans React to Tim McGraw’s Onstage Health Scare

Fans sent their thoughts and prayers to country superstar Tim McGraw Sunday night after he collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin. Thankfully, he will be okay.

McGraw was finishing a performance of his hit “Humble & Kind” when he fell to his knees, then sat down. His wife, fellow country superstar Faith Hill, came out to the audience to say it was her decision to stop the show.

“He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage,” she said, reports Rolling Stone.

“Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine,” a representative for the 50-year-old McGraw said. “He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.”

McGraw and Hill were performing in Dublin for the three-day Country to Country (C2C) festival tour of the U.K. and Ireland. The tour started in London on Friday before heading to Glasgow on Saturday, then Dublin on Sunday. Lady Antebellum and Kacey Musgraves were also on the tour.

McGraw and Hill are set to start a new Soul2Soul tour on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia. The tour continues through the summer, ending in Paso Robles, California. The couple, who have been married since 1996, are supporting The Rest of Your Life, their first album together.

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, McGraw said music is his “savior.”

“Anything that’s ever happened good in my life has come from music,” McGraw said.So it’s a treasure to me. Whether I want to do it continually, whether I want to stop doing it, any of those things, it’s my savior in a lot of ways.”

Here is how fans reacted to the news of their favorite singer’s health scare.

