Tim McGraw Mourns Loss of Faith Hill’s Father Ted Perry With Video Tribute

Tim McGraw has nothing but kind words for Faith Hill‘s father, Ted Perry, who died last week.

The “Humble and Kind” singer took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to remember his late father-in-law.

“G Pa, Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old,” McGraw captioned a sweet video commemorating Perry’s life set to the Judds’ song “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days”). “He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known…….”

“No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend,” McGraw, 51, continued. “I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for.”

“His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley…” he wrote.

“I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts,” he concluded. “We all love you G Pa.”

Toward the end of the video, Hill’s voice can be heard describing her father: “Anyone who has ever met my dad will tell you that he is one of the greatest human beings on the planet. He is so innocent,” she says before the video loops back to the beginning.

According to Perry’s obituary on Legacy.com, he “passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.”

Perry’s family will honor him in a private burial in Florence, Mississippi, according to the notice. He was described as a man who loved “gardening and ‘game night’ at his church, especially playing dominos.” The father of three worked at Presto Manufacturing for 37 years before he retired.

The death of Hill’s father comes a little more than two years after her mother, Perry’s wife Edna Perry, died at age 80 in October 2016. Ted and Edna Perry adopted Hill when she was a baby and raised her along their two biological sons, Steve and Wesley.