Tim McGraw Fans Offer Support After Singer Reveals Injury

Tim McGraw just released his brand new single, but it seems the singer might have to take a bit of a break due to injury.

On Tuesday, McGraw used social media to share a photo of his foot sporting a serious boot, with the star revealing the reason for his new accessory.

“Too much spearfishing and beach volleyball…2 stress fractures,” he wrote.

The snap also gave fans a quick glimpse into the singer’s home, with a shelf of books and family photos on display. McGraw’s athletic side was also represented by a baseball bat leaning against the wall and a pair of boxing gloves hanging from a lamp.

McGraw fans know that the singer is an avid fisherman, often sharing snaps from his tropical trips on social media along with his catches of the day.

After he revealed his unfortunate news, McGraw’s fans filled his comments section with get-well-soon messages wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

“So sorry!” wrote one. “Get better soon. Rest up.”

Another joked, “Rub some dirt on it and get out there. Lol. Get well.”

One fan commented that they hope McGraw was at least able to enjoy himself before his injury.

“Yikes!” they wrote. “Well the big question is, did you have fun ? Cause that’s all the matters lol, get better brother.”

Earlier this month, McGraw released his new single “Neon Church,” and bonus song “Thought About You,” both of which will appear on his as-yet-unannounced upcoming album, which will be released next year.

“Music always makes the choice,” McGraw said on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck show. “I’m always looking for songs, and trying to think about how I’m going to record them, but that always comes first. Music is always – a, if you get a script that you like, and b, if you have time to do it in the time that they’re shooting, because they’re not shooting around your schedule. And thirdly, they’ve got to want you.”

While he’s currently focused on his music, the father of three recently told Taste of Country Nights that he plans on making time for acting in the future.

“There are some things kicking around,” he revealed. “It’s just finding time … more after the first of the year, some stuff coming up.”

Over the years, McGraw has starred in films including Friday Night Lights, Country Strong and The Blind Side, earning plenty of positive reviews for his performances.

“I’ve auditioned, still, a few times,” the star joked.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller