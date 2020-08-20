Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughters 'Don't Take S— From Anybody'

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are parents to three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18, and according to their dad, they're all strong women who were raised to be secure in themselves. "My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, don’t take any s— from anybody, and they are really good, solid girls," McGraw told ET Canada. "They're good friends to their friends and they're good daughters to their parents."

"I just thank God every day that they have their mom as a role model," he added, calling the bond and relationship his daughters have with Hill "incredible." McGraw reflected on his own childhood and how he "grew up with [his] mom and two sisters without much of a dad around," which meant he's "used" to that sort of connection. "I don't know much about a father-son connection, so mostly my knowledge comes from a mother/son or mother/daughter connection," he said.

This week, Hill and their daughters surprised McGraw with an at-home release party for his album Here on Earth, which will be released on Friday. "The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party," Hill captioned a video of herself and her husband slow dancing to one of his songs amid a twinkle of fairy lights.

"Yeah, I know.....Honestly, it is the truth," she continued. "We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever. An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget. Here is a small clip of our special evening celebrating the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women. We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece."

"More to come......." Hill concluded, adding the hashtag #DamnSureDo, which is one of the new songs on Here on Earth and likely the one the couple was slow dancing to in the romantic clip.

McGraw recently opened up about his life in quarantine with Hill while speaking to his record label, revealing that the couple has been doing some cooking during their extended time at home together. "Faith makes great fried chicken, so we've had fried chicken quite a few times and I make the mashed potatoes," he said. "We’ve had fried chicken and mashed potatoes quite a few times, and she makes the best-roasted chicken that you can possibly imagine. And I make a pretty dang good country fried steak."