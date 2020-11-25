✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter, Gracie, has clearly inherited her famous parents' vocal ability, sharing her own singing voice in a new video of herself performing "The Wizard and I" from the musical Wicked. In a clip on Instagram, Gracie shared that Wicked is one of her favorite musicals and that she has seen it eight times, which she classified as "excessive."

"Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day. This is practice for me," Gracie captioned her performance, which she completed while sipping wine out of a martini glass. "The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

"Here we are again, show tune Sunday/Saturday!" she continued before referencing Wicked's main character, Elphaba. "Elphie is definitely another dream role for me so I was pleased when wicked was requested many times!! I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE." "Amazing Gracie!" commented Martina McBride. Gracie's Instagram bio shares that she is an actor and is repped by Creative Artists Agency, a talent agency based in Los Angeles.

McGraw has shown off his daughter's vocal talents in the past, sharing a video of Gracie singing Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind of Fool" on Instagram in 2019, and Gracie has also performed on stage with her dad.

Along with Gracie, McGraw and Hill share daughters Maggie and Audrey, and McGraw told ET Canada that his daughters are all strong women who were raised to be secure in themselves. "My daughters have grown up to be strong, independent, outspoken, don’t take any s— from anybody, and they are really good, solid girls," he said. "They're good friends to their friends and they're good daughters to their parents."

"I just thank God every day that they have their mom as a role model," he added, calling the bond and relationship his daughters have with Hill "incredible." McGraw reflected on his own childhood and how he "grew up with [his] mom and two sisters without much of a dad around," which meant he's "used" to that sort of connection. "I don't know much about a father-son connection, so mostly my knowledge comes from a mother/son or mother/daughter connection," he said.