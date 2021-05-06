Faith Hill Delivers Emotional Message to Daughter Gracie in Honor of 24th Birthday

✖

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw might be some of country music's biggest stars, but first and foremost they are parents to their three daughters. Their oldest, Gracie, turned 24 on Wednesday, and Hill took to Instagram to share a loving message to the aspiring singer and actress alongside a smiling photo of the blonde beauty. "This incredible young woman turns 24 years old today," Hill wrote. "I cannot write this post without tears rolling down my face. We are so proud of you for being who you are, unapologetically. I wish I had that wisdom at 24 years old."

"You have taught me so much in the last few years that has forced me to reflect on how it must be growing up in today’s world with crazy parents like us," Hill continued. "Truth is...I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion’s 'All By Myself' where you freaking NAIL that crazy a-- high note that blew my mind. Not once but multiple times. I’ll save that for another time."

"We cannot wait to see what you do," Hill concluded. "It is going to be insane. The most important thing... is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving." McGraw also shared a message to Gracie on Instagram with a video of the two of them singing Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind Of Fool."

"Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl.....24!" McGraw wrote. "I'm so proud of her! She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become..... Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!!"

Gracie recently got a tattoo honoring her famous parents. "T & F for T & F. Iris for Tennessee. Magnolia for Louisiana and Mississippi. Boot cuz YEEHAW," she explained on Instagram. Considering the level of fame that Hill and McGraw contend with, it's a real blessing that their daughters seem to be so well-adjusted.