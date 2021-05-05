Tim McGraw Sings With Daughter Gracie in Throwback Birthday Video

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter, Gracie, turned 24 on May 5, and McGraw celebrated the occasion by treating his Instagram followers to a truly delightful video of himself and Gracie singing in the car together, which he originally posted in August 2019. Filmed by Gracie, the clip features the 24-year-old and her dad on what looks to be a road trip as they sing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind Of Fool."

Gracie is an actor with an excellent voice who has previously performed on stage with her dad, and McGraw used his caption to praise his daughter's talent as well as her heart. "Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl.....24!" he began. "I'm so proud of her! She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become..... Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you." The "I Called Mama" singer joked, "Ps....I know u figured out Cinco de Mayo was your birthday, waaay before I realized you did!!!"

Hill also posted a birthday message to Gracie, sharing a photo of her oldest child and writing, "This incredible young woman turns 24 years old today." The country star admitted that she "cannot write this post without tears rolling down my face." "We are so proud of you for being who you are, unapologetically," she wrote. "I wish I had that wisdom at 24 years old. You have taught me so much in the last few years that has forced me to reflect on how it must be growing up in today’s world with crazy parents like us."

She also shared that she was very close to following her husband's lead and posting a video of Gracie singing but decided to save the clip in question for another day. "Truth is...I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion’s 'All By Myself' where you freaking NAIL that crazy a— high note that blew my mind," Hill wrote. "Not once but multiple times. I’ll save that for another time."

"We cannot wait to see what you do," the proud mom concluded. "It is going to be insane. The most important thing... is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving."