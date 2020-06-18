Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Celebrate Graduating Daughters Maggie and Audrey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are parents to three daughters, two of whom celebrated major school-related milestones this year. The couple's middle daughter, 21-year-old Maggie, graduated from Stanford University in California, and their youngest daughters, 18-year-old Audrey, graduated from high school in Nashville. On Sunday night, McGraw shared his girls' achievements with an Instagram post featuring two photos of Maggie and two of Audrey, which he captioned, "Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020. EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!"

"So proud of you both!!!! Love you," Hill commented. She also shared her own posts on her own Instagram page, first uploading a video of a young Audrey singing. "There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land," the proud mom wrote. "Now a high school graduate and a part of the extraordinary class of 2020!!!!!!!!"

Her next clip was a video of herself and Maggie driving together and singing along to the radio during what Hill shared was a road trip to visit the university. "Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago," her caption read. "This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!! Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020."

McGraw also celebrated his graduation and the entire graduating Class of 2020 with a commencement speech for iHeartRadio's commencement speech series. The singer shared his message on Twitter, writing that the speech was for anyone "who needs to be reminded of the power of human connection during these difficult times."

"I can personally relate to the situation you’re in, as we have two daughters graduating this year," McGraw said. "One from high school, one from college. Our family joins you in the disappointment of not being able to share this moment in person as a collective event."

The 53-year-old continued by expressing the importance of human connection and innovation and praised the future leaders graduating this year. "Make sure you teach others, have faith in humanity, trust in yourselves, be the person people can count on, and believe there is good in everyone," he concluded. "When life proves you wrong, don’t stop believing. Never ever stop believing."