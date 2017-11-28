Tim McGraw Shows off Huge Catch in Vacation Photo

Tim McGraw may have been on vacation over the holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean the country star wasn’t putting in some work!

Bam!

34 ft free dive

With Bahamian sling! pic.twitter.com/a5dh9tZRwj — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) November 25, 2017

The singer took to social media on Saturday to share a photo of himself holding a giant fish which likely wasn’t too easy to catch.

“Bam!” McGraw wrote. “34 ft free dive With Bahamian sling!”

McGraw also made sure to represent Nashville in the snap, donning a Nashville Predators hat as he held up his catch, along with a pair of striped swim trunks.

Wife Faith Hill was clearly a fan of her man’s catch, retweeting his photo along with a heart-eyes emoji.

While McGraw didn’t specify where his tropical vacation was taking place, he and Hill have a home in the Bahamas, so it’s possible they were spending a little time there, judging by the crystal-blue water in the background of McGraw’s snap.

The duo definitely deserves some R&R, as they’ve spent the majority of the year on the road on their Soul2Soul Tour and released their first collaborative album, The Rest of Our Life, this month. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

“So many people to thank, but we are especially grateful for our amazing fans and the talented folks who worked on the album with us,” McGraw and Hill told Billboard in a joint statement. “We are blessed to get to do this and, even more so, together.”

