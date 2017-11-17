Tim McGraw Greeted Daughter’s Boyfriend With a Bloody Knife

Tim McGraw does not mess around when it comes to protecting his daughters!

The 50-year-old country music swooner and his superstar wife, Faith Hill, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and said even though their three daughters (Audrey, 15, Maggie, 19, and Gracie, 20) are growing up, they’re still protective over them.

In fact, McGraw said when Grace brought around a new guy for a first date, he said he performed a background check on the potential beau.

“We put our secret service guys on it, they checked it out, everything’s good,” he joked, adding that he asked Gracie to bring the guy by the house the day after their date.

“The next morning we’re doing a barbecue. I’m in the kitchen and I forget that he’s coming,” McGraw explained. “I have a white apron on and a knife and I’m trimming meat up, so I’ve got chunks of meat all over this apron, blood everywhere.”

“The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door,” he continued. “I’ve got a knife in my hand and bloody apron on and it worked out really well.”

McGraw also revealed that when he met Hill in 1994 he was “smitten right away,” but joked that it “took a lot of time” for her to return the feelings.

The two recently extended their joint Soul2Soul tour, announcing last week that they are extending their run of 80 sold-out shows with more Soul2Soul World Tour dates next year. They added 27 cross-country shows from May 31 in Richmond, Vermont, to July 22 in Sacramento, California.

Tickets for the summer shows will be available to the public on Nov. 17, which is also the release date of The Rest of Our Life, the husband-and-wife team’s first album together.

The famous couple spoke out about gun control following the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting that killed 58 and injured hundreds more. Two weeks after the attack, McGraw and Hill spoke to Billboard and revealed that they support common sense regulations on military-grade firearms. Hill said they knew numerous people that were on the scene of the tragedy and the event shouldn’t have happened on U.S. soil.

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” Hill said. “The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

McGraw then added that he’s an avid hunter, but he still thinks that common sense regulations are needed.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter — I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”