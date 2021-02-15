Thomas Rhett Wishes Wife and Daughters Happy Valentine's Day: 'Love Y'all So Much'

✖

Thomas Rhett has a house full of valentines, celebrating Valentine's Day on Sunday with a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife, Lauren Akins, and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. The "What's Your Country Song?" singer shared a slideshow that began with a photo of Akins fishing, followed by a shot of Willa Gray and Ada James dressed up for Valentine's Day and a snap of Akins holding Lennon.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my girls!!" he wrote. "Love y’all so much!" Akins shared a message of her own celebrating her husband, posting two photos of herself and Rhett on a recent vacation. "So grateful for you, Valentine," her caption read. "you love me and our girls so well, it makes celebrating Valentines Day with you so sweet."

A few days earlier, the family celebrated Lennon Love's 1st birthday with a rainbow-themed party at home. "My precious, littlest Love!! You are 1 (yesterday, oops-I was too busy celebrating you to post)!" Akins captioned a slideshow of party photos and various shots of Lennon. "Your little personality is already bigger than most adults I am fairly certain, laughing is my favorite thing to do with you-other than kissing your lips, and I know without a doubt that I am the luckiest mama in the world that God made you mine. AND right before the holiday of LOVE! You and your sweet, stubborn, cautious and joyful heart are completely adored by us. Happy Birthday LeLo girl!! Life with you makes my heart beat with such JOY. I love you my little Lennon."

On his own page, Rhett added, "Happy birthday Lenny Lou! I pray love, joy and peace over you. You are beautiful, unique and full of life. You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind. Anyway, I just wanted to say, happy first birthday. I love you."

Rhett's has been at home with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic, and during the past year, the group has been able to travel to several states including Colorado, Montana and Florida.

"To get to spend this much quality time with my kids, and this is the most nights in a row I’ve ever gotten to put ‘em to bed and wake up with them," the 30-year-old told his label. "And it’s been absolutely amazing just to get to watch them grow up. So, as crazy and weird as this year has been, that is definitely a silver lining, just gettin’ to watch my kids grow and gettin’ to really be intentional with my wife."