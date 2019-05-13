Thomas Rhett Calls Wife Lauren Akins ‘Super Woman’ Alongside New Family Photos

Thomas Rhett has sweet words for his wife of six years, Lauren Akins. The Georgia native shared a touching tribute to Akins, in honor of Mother’s Day, along with a series of sweet family photos.

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife🙌🏼 honey, you are super woman. you are the most beautiful human inside and out. You make me a better person and dad every single day. I hope that you can find some peace and relaxation today🙌🏼 I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/6flKzPA4Zv — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2019

Rhett’s latest single, “Look What God Gave Her” is, like many of his songs, inspired by Akins, even though Rhett wasn’t the one who started the tune.

“I was not a part of the original writing of the song,” Rhett recently told PopCulture.com and other media. “My producer, Julian Bunetta, and my dad [Rhett Akins], actually started the song, in Los Angeles, California. I was on the road; I was opening for Kenny Chesney last summer, and we were on a three-hour rain delay. Tequila was flowing, heavily, backstage. I remember [Big Machine label executive] George Briner was there with us, and my whole band and crew. We were kind of passing the phone back and forth, playing songs we had written, demos and stuff.

“Julian said, ‘I wrote one with your dad a couple weeks ago, and I want to play it for you.’ He played me ‘Look What God Gave Her,’” he recalled. “I think after that, we played it like 35 more times in a row. Those are always the ones that stand out in my mind. Songs that grab your brain, melodically. Songs that give you a sweet sentiment. I knew that if I could hop onto the second verse, and add a bridge to it, then I knew that I could make it about my lovely wife. I’ve had a little bit of success writing love songs, so I thought that we should do one more.”

“Look What God Gave Her” is part of Rhett’s upcoming Center Point Road album, which will be released on May 31. Rhett will wrap up the Canadian run of his Life Changes Tour on May 15, and then immediately launch his Very Hot Summer Tour. Find dates, and pre-order Center Point Road, at ThomasRhett.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz