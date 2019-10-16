Thomas Rhett’s Wife, Lauren Akins, to Present at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, will present an award during the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, happening on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The ceremony will honor Rhett, as well as Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Carrie Underwood. Reba McEntire will receive the CMT Artist of the Lifetime honor.

Akins shared the news in her Instagram Story, posting, “Well this is new,” alongside a photo of Akins with the official CMT Artist of the Year logo.

Akins and Rhett just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, with the mom of two (and another on the way), sharing sweet sentiments about her superstar husband. Their milestone celebration coincidentally occurred on the final night of Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour.

“Happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey,” Akins posted. “You are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies. I’m so thankful God gave me you. Can’t wait for the next 70 babe … I love you Thomas Rhett.”

Rhett also posted about his bride, along with a sweet photo of the pair after his sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“This one right here just about sums it up,” Rhett posted. “Thanks so much babe for being my rock and for loving me so good. You are my favorite person on the planet. Now I’m gonna quit posting for a month. Peace!!!”

Rhett and Akins recently revealed they were moving into a new home to make room for their growing family.

“We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house,” Rhett said. “Now we’ll have somewhere for everybody to sleep, which is nice, and we’re just pumped. Willa Gray and Ada are always touching Lauren’s stomach. We haven’t picked a name yet, but we’ve got a few floating around and we’re trying to figure it out.”

The 29-year-old is off the road for the next few months, and eager to welcome his third daughter into the world next year.

“We’re all really excited,” Rhett said. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ Me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about, even though our lives are insanely chaotic and we never really stop going and we just keep growing our family, we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on CMT at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Robyn Beck