Thomas Rhett’s Wife, Lauren Akins, Opens up About Ongoing Nausea During Pregnancy

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are eager to welcome their third child, a girl, later this year, but Akins might be a little more eager. The mom of two daughters already, Willa Gray and Ada James, has been battling ongoing nausea with this pregnancy, making even daily tasks a challenge.

“My little sunshines [sunshine emoji] on our ‘adventure walk’ around the neighborhood (a game I made up on the fly because we desperately needed to get out of the house before we all lost it even though it was almost a million degrees yesterday). SO READY to be fun mommy again when all this more-like-all-day-not-just-morning-sickness goes away,” Akins wrote on social media, using the hashtags #pregnantlivingwithtoddlerslife #mykidsdeserveamedalforlivingwithme #andmaybemydogs #DEFINITELYmyhusband.

Rhett and Akins announced they were expecting last month, with a post on social media, adding that the singer was going to be even more out-numbered with their third child.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett captioned a series of photos. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Their third child might arrive later this year, but the couple hasn’t ruled out adding even more to their brood. Rhett previously said he wouldn’t be opposed to having several more children in the future.

“They say that going from one to two is the hardest thing you’ll do as a parent,” Rhett told ABC News. “But going from two to three and maybe four and five, like I’m just gonna embrace it and know that like we can accomplish anything.”

“Because there is nothing more fun than being around my children,” he added. “And so I can only imagine it gets more fun the more that you have.”

Rhett is currently on the road on his Very Hot Summer Tour, where he is joined by Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and his own dad, Rhett Akins. The tour is currently scheduled to wrap in October with a show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Find dates at ThomasRhett.com.

