Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins ‘Obsessed’ With Eric Church

Thomas Rhett might be one of the biggest country music stars right now, but he is still a big music fan himself – especially when it comes to one of his favorite artists of all time, Eric Church.

The Georgia native says Church has been part of the soundtrack for much of his life – and even had a part in his relationship with his wife, Lauren Akins.

“We both were, and still are, obsessed with Eric Church,” Rhett revealed. “But I remember when we were, I guess, 16 years old, both of us had ‘Boots’ and ‘Two Pink Lines’ and all those older Eric Church songs. We kind of bonded over Eric Church in a strange way. And still to this day, man Eric is something, that when he makes records we both look forward to those coming out.”

Rhett might be ready for a new Church record much like his own fans are ready for his next set of tunes. The 28-year-old just released “Look What God Gave Her,” the debut single from his upcoming fourth studio album, Center Point Road, out on May 31.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say about your life.

“As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from, when you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you,” he added.

Rhett has yet to reveal a track list for Center Point Road, but he hints that he will be joined by a few of his fellow musical friends for at least a couple of the songs.

“I just feel like singing songs alone is fun, but singing songs with your friends is so much more fun, and I think that that’s what this community is about,” Rhett said. “It’s about really supporting each other, and getting your buddies on a song to making it a party, and so I think that on this record there will definitely be two [collaborations].”

Rhett will head to Canada for the final leg of his Life Changes Tour next month, and will then kick off his Very Hot Summer Tour, with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson serving as his opening acts. Find dates, and pre-order Center Point Road, at his official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond