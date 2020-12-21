Thomas Rhett Wants to Remember to 'Slow Down' in 2021

✖

Thomas Rhett didn't have the year he planned for in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic sidelined his planned Center Point Road Tour, but the singer and his family made the best out of the situation and are hoping to take the lessons they've learned into the new year. Speaking to his record label, Rhett shared that one of his "silver linings" from 2020 was a chance to slow down.

"You know, 2020 has definitely been hard in many ways, especially for a lot of different families who have either lost work or people that have been on the front lines working in hospitals, or teachers trying to teach three year olds how to learn their letters and their numbers," he said. "But for us, I think 2020 has had several silver linings, and for me, I think I was going at such a rapid pace that 2020 definitely forced me to slow down. And so I hope I can take that mindset back into 2021."

In May, Rhett postponed his Center Point Road Tour to June 2021. "Hometeam, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well," he said in a statement to fans. "I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the front lines - our health care workers, our delivery drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else working in our communities - thank you for keeping our country going during this time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins)

This year, Rhett, wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, were able to spend an unprecedented amount of time together with Rhett off the road, staying at home and traveling to several states including Colorado, Montana and Florida.

"To get to spend this much quality time with my kids, and this is the most nights in a row I’ve ever gotten to put ‘em to bed and wake up with them," the 30-year-old told his label. "And it’s been absolutely amazing just to get to watch them grow up. So, as crazy and weird as this year has been, that is definitely a silver lining, just gettin’ to watch my kids grow and gettin’ to really be intentional with my wife."

Rhett and Akins recently traveled to Mexico with a group of friends, though criticism they received after posting about the getaway prompted Rhett to announce a break from Instagram.

"Gonna hop off Instagram for a little while," he wrote in a message on his Instagram Story last week. "Too much negativity on an app I spend too much time on. I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy holiday. Much love, TR."