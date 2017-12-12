Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson Spread Christmas Cheer in Nashville With Their Wives

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Country singers Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia line and Russell Dickerson spread some holiday cheer around Nashville Monday night as they dressed up to go caroling along with their wives, Lauren Akins, Hayley Hubbard and Kailey Dickerson.

The festive group looked the part, with the women donning skirts, capes and bonnets while Rhett and Tyler got in on the action with plaid vests, red ties and tall hats. Russell, meanwhile, opted for a cozy-looking green ensemble and a Santa hat.

Documenting their adventure on Instagram stories, the group headed out, and while one family didn’t seem to be home, they eventually stumbled upon a neighbor who happened to be home. The group serenaded their friend with a carol before hopping in a car to drive around Nashville in search of more “enticing” houses to visit, Rhett shared on his story.

They ended the night with pizza, which is always a good move.

Akins later used Instagram to share a group photo, dubbing the squad the #CountryCarolers.

“The #CountryCarolers. Coming this Christmas to a Nashville neighborhood near you,” she wrote, adding, “#thebestwaytospreadchristmascheerissingingloudforalltohear#itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear.”

Kailey and Hayley, who is just days away from welcoming her first child with her husband, also shared the same snap.

