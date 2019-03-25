Thomas Rhett Shares Tropical Family Snap After Hawaii Show

On March 23, Thomas Rhett played a concert in Honolulu, Hawaii, with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters, Willa Grey and Ada James, joining him to take in the show and the island’s sights.

One of those sights seemed to be the local cuisine, with Rhett sharing a photo of Akins and Ada James sitting at a picnic table in front of a stand that reads “Best fish tacos,” with Akins laughing as her daughter holds a large fruit.

Rhett captioned the snap with a simple heart-eyed emoji, with his fans clearly loving the candid family moment.

Akins also shared her own photos from the group’s Hawaiian getaway, posting snaps of her girls cuddled up with the caption, “Aloha from daddy’s show last night in Honolulu.”

Prior to Hawaii, the family had visited Australia and New Zealand to take in the signs while Rhett performed Down Under, with the “Look What God Gave Her” singer posting a photo from that trip of himself and his daughters sitting on the side of a mountain.

“World travelers… they were both really happy in this pic I promise,” he joked in the caption.

In Australia, the family headed to a koala sanctuary, with Akins documenting the trip on her Instagram.

“Made some new friends down under today!” she wrote. “Ada James liked the animals more than the pictures seem hahah and Willa Gray was as comfortable with them as she looks. they’re both little animal lovers.”

Along with the girls, Akins and Rhett also got some quality koala time in, holding one of the animals in their own photo and smiling for the camera.

Rhett will take a short break from the road before heading out on his Very Hot Summer Tour, which will kick off on May 17 and feature Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and his dad, Rhett Akins, as opening acts. On April 7, he’ll perform during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, where he’s nominated for Male Artist of the Year, and in June, he’ll make a stop in Nashville for CMA Fest, where he’ll perform at Nissan Stadium on June 7.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thomasrhettakins