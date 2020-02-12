Thomas Rhett Speaks out on Birth of Third Daughter, Lennon Love: ‘Our Hearts Are Full’

Thomas Rhett is speaking out on the birth of his third daughter, Lennon Love. The baby, which marks his third child with his wife, Lauren Akins, was born on Monday, Feb. 10, in a Nashville hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:46pm PST

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett posted on social media, along with a few photos of the adorable newborn. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he added. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Akins also announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media, showing off the two older siblings holding their new sister.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” Akins posted. “Lennon Love Akins. 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:23pm PST

Rhett earlier hinted they might expand their family in the future, even beyond their three girls.

“If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should have had five more,’” Rhett said (via ABC News). “Because I really do want to be able to sit at a Thanksgiving or Christmas table with the most gigantic family on the planet.”

Rhett will spend the next few months at home, before he kicks off his Center Point Road Tour, with Cole Swindell and HARDY serving as his opening acts. The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 29, and run through August. Find tour dates by visiting Rhett’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz