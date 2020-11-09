Thomas Rhett Shares Birthday Message for Wife Lauren Akins: 'You Continue to Amaze Me'

✖

Lauren Akins turned 31 on Sunday, and her husband, Thomas Rhett, celebrated his wife on Instagram with a sweet post. The "Remember You Young" singer used the platform to share three photos of Akins from a birthday celebration, two featuring the mom of three smiling next to a Harry Potter-themed cake and one of Akins on a motocross bike.

"Happiest of birthdays to my lovely wife @laur_akins," Rhett captioned his post. "You continue to amaze me as a mother, as a giver, and as a friend. I love how much you love your friends and how much your friends love you. you get more and more beautiful every single day. I consider myself to be one of the luckiest dudes in the world and i thank God he let me spend my life with you. I hope you felt loved, cherished and celebrated this weekend! Only 9 more years till your 40!! I love you!"

Later in the day, the singer shared another glimpse at his wife's birthday celebration, which included curling up on the couch to watch a movie with the couple's three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. "First of many times watching the Santa Claus this year," Rhett wrote, letting fans know that the holiday season has officially started in his house.

Last month, Rhett and Akins celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and Rhett recently told his record label that he knew his wife was the one for him almost from the beginning.

"It’s been a long time comin’ for sure. I mean, me and Lauren have definitely been to school together since we were in first grade but didn’t really know each other really well ‘til church camp about sixth grade," he said. Recalling seeing Akins at church camp, Rhett said that he "fell in love with her that day. I was like, there is not a prettier human being that exists in this world and I was like, 'I will figure out a way to marry this woman one day.'"

"We dated for a little bit in high school and then broke up for a very long time and got back together when we were about 21 years old," he continued. "And now we’re about to celebrate eight years of marriage, so it’s been a pretty wild journey with her, but wouldn’t trade one minute of it, even the hard parts. When you find your soulmate, you just kinda do anything you can to stick to it, and for me to just be the best husband I can be."