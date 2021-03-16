Thomas Rhett Reveals Which of His Daughters Might Be Interested in Music

✖

All three of Thomas Rhett's daughters love music, but only one of them reminds the country star of himself at a young age when he was first falling in love with it. During an interview on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, Rhett discussed daughters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, sharing that his youngest might be the most musically inclined.

"I think all of our girls love music, but I think Lennon, Lennon has kind of that brain that I had when I was that little, just wanting to study it and wanting to learn it and just wanting to be a part of it," he said, adding that he also developed his love for music at a young age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins)

"By the time I was four years old, there wasn't really a song on the radio that I did not know all the words to," Rhett recalled of growing up with country singer Rhett Akins for a dad. "That's all I wanted to do was sit in the living room and have Dad play every country song on the radio so that me and him can sing them. It's been pretty wild. It was kind of destined, maybe not for me to do exactly what I'm doing now, but I think I would have always done something in music because it was just so part of my childhood and so part of my dad's history."

Music is now part of Rhett's daughters' childhood, and Lennon and her sisters are all noted Disney fans. "First of all, the songs that we're singing are not what's on the radio right now," Rhett said of his family's karaoke choices. "We're singing ‘Moana' soundtrack. We got the girls that karaoke machine last year with nothing but Disney stuff. And so, the girls will just turn that thing up to fricking 15 and just blare out these Disney songs."

Along with Disney, Rhett's daughters are also big fans of their dad's music. "My girls, at this state, listen to nothing but the Disney+ channel," the 30-year-old told his record label. "And they’re all over the Moana soundtrack, the Mulan soundtrack. But they do you country music, and so even when I turn the radio on, if it’s not my voice coming through the radio, then they tell me to change it and put one of my songs on, which definitely forces me to really dislike a lot of my songs before the record even comes out, because all they want to listen to is daddy’s music."