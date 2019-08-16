Thomas Rhett Reveals Real Reason He Launched ‘Rhettro’ Swimsuit Line

Thomas Rhett just announced he was launching his own Rhettro swimsuit line, in partnership with the Chubbies brand. While it may seem like Rhett already has enough on his plate, the singer said for him, launching Rhettro made perfect sense.

“They sent us those bathing suits on a beach trip one time and we just posted about it and we got a lot of engagement from their fans and from our fans,” Rhett shared with his record label, hinting that there is more already planned for the fashion line. “We’re gonna do three different lines: one is like the family line and then one’s gonna be more for the summer and then one’s going to be more for the fall. It’s just cool to kind of get to put your stamp on something that you find is cool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And the Chubbies brand has been around ever since I was in college,” he added, “and it’s really cool to get to work with somebody that you kind of would have killed to work with when you were 16 years old and now you get to work with them.”

The first design just launched, and was inspired by Rhett’s own family, including his wife, Lauren Akins, and daughters Willa Gray and Ada James.

“How cool is it that I got to design a collection with a brand my whole family wears in real life,” Rhett said in a statement when announcing his collaboration with Chubbies. “I am a huge fan of Chubbies – they speak to my lifestyle on the road of warm weather, summer and fun. I am really loving what we put together.”

Thankfully, the Rhettro swimwear line starts with small sizes, since Rhett and Akins will be welcoming their third child, also a girl, later this year.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” Rhett wrote in an Instagram post announcing the good news. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much [Lauren Akins] WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jul 23, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

The swimwear line sizes begin at 12 months. More information on Rhettro can be found by visiting Chubbies’ website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tim Mosenfelder