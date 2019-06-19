Thomas Rhett Relieved to Finally Have ‘Center Point Road’ Released to His Fans

Thomas Rhett has already called his latest album, Center Point Road, his most personal record to date, so it’s understandable that he is thrilled now that the largely autobiographical project is released to his fans.

“It is a relief, because the record was done in January,” Rhett shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a lot of time I feel like as an artist to sit there and sort of over-analyze everything. So when it finally gets to come out, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay it’s out. I can’t change anything. Let it go. Let it do its thing.’ And I’ve been blown away by the reaction. It’s been really cool to be able to put out the product as a whole and have people listen to more than just the four, five Insatgram tracks, and really kind of get a sense of what the fans are digging on the record.

“It really helps us at that point figure out what singles are gonna come next,” he continued. “[It’s] a relief and just really, really exciting to put a full length album out again.”

Rhett has written several songs about his wife, Lauren Akins, including “Die a Happy Man,” “Star of the Show” and his current single, “Look What God Gave Her,” among others. But Akins’ favorite song that Rhett has released is one that hasn’t been released as a single, at least not yet.

“I think ‘Blessed’ is her favorite song on the record,” Rhett recently revealed. “She was like, ‘I bet this song is going to be used in a lot of ways.’ And when people Instagram me about that song, it was like, ‘Well I had my wedding song picked out and then you released this one, so now it’s going to be the wedding song.’

“And so, her radar is really good at what songs she thinks are going to be singles, and what songs are going to be songs that really react with fans,” he added. “She’s like the best advice giver on this stuff that I could ask for.”

The Georgia native hasn’t been afraid to write about some of the more personal details of his life in his music, but thanks to the reaction of his fans, he will likely keep doing it for at least the next few projects.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be writing records like I am now,” Rhett acknowledged. “After my first record, there weren’t many songs that were about much personal about me, because I didn’t know that it was okay to do that. It really wasn’t until about ‘Die a Happy Man,’ and I was still nervous to put that song out.

“When I saw what it did, it really opened a lot of doors to say like, ‘Hey, maybe if I do write personally then this will react and really resonate with a lot of people out there.’”

