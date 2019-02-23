Thomas Rhett’s New Single, ‘Look What God Gave Her,’ Out March 1

Thomas Rhett just revealed what his next single will be! The 28-year-old announced on social media that “Look What God Gave Her” will be out on March 1.

View this post on Instagram “LOOK WHAT GOD GAVE HER” everywhere 3/1 @nbcsnl 3/2 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 22, 2019 at 6:01am PST

The uptempo, rhythmic tune is the first song from Rhett’s upcomng project, which is the follow-up to his 2017 Life Changes album. Although the record is less than 2 years old, Rhett previously revealed, via his oldest daughter, Willa Gray, that he was eager to release another project.

“I remember on my second record, man, we didn’t make a new record for like two years or something like that,” Rhett recalled in an earlier interview. “But I just think it’s the way that a lot of fans are consuming music today. When my [Life Changes] album came out that was the first time that we’d ever gone out on the road after an album and got to play album cuts that people knew all the words to.”

“I’ve been doing nothing but writing my face off since the last album came out,” Rhett continued, adding that he’s written over 150 songs for his new project. “It is my goal to just keep putting more music out there.”

The Georgia native also revealed he was working on a new music video, which, according to at least one picture, might include both Willa Gray and his other daughter, Ada James.

“On set of the new music video,” Rhett captioned the photo.

It’s fitting that Rhett’s daughters appear in the video, since he is completely mesmerized by both of their budding lives.

“Willa Gray’s book collection is gigantic,” revealed Rhett. “We’re really starting to get into the Dr. Seuss stuff, like Cat in the Hat. And she loves when the words rhyme, which tells me she’s going to be an incredible songwriter one day. Ada’s walking and starting to say little words but they both are just playing so well together and like Willa Gray is just the best big sister to Ada and we’re just figuring it out as we go.”

Rhett’s “Look What God Gave Her” comes out one day before Rhett’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. He will spend much of the year on his Very Hot Summer Tour. Find dates by visiting his website.

