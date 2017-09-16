Watch: Thomas Rhett’s Wife and Kids Surprise Him on Stage During Concert

Thomas Rhett has had an unforgettable few months.

The “Sixteen” crooner recently welcomed two daughters, released his new album Life Changes and is touring the country.

During his Friday night performance, the country singer’s family treated fans to a special surprise.

While performing his big hits including “Die a Happy Man” and “Craving,” Rhett welcomed his wife Lauren Akins and their two kids on stage.

“Love when the fam comes out,” he wrote alongside a video of the special moment on Instagram.

Akins walked out with their newborn Ada James Akins and older daughter Willa Gray Akins.

Despite his hectic schedule, the couple made time to have their first date night away from their girls. The two enjoyed a screening of Harry Potter in a rented out movie theater in New York City.

“A little late night NYC kiss after our personal Harry Potter theater viewing date topped with milk & cookies, popcorn, spicy margs & my favorite thing: my husband all to myself,” Akins wrote on Instagram. “Tonight was so dreamy. Thomas Rhett you’re so sweet, thank you honey!! **might be a little too sappy but I don’t care**”

Rhett’s life has changed recently and he can’t help but gush about his adorable family.

“I can’t believe that we have two daughters!!” he previously shared on Instagram. “We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers #OutNumbered.”

