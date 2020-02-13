Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban Among Watershed Music Festival Headliners

In one of the most star-studded line-ups Watershed Music Festival has ever seen, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Dierks Bentley will headline the three-day event, held July 31 to Aug. 2 in George, Washington. The festival will also include performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Russell Dickerson, HARDY, Jon Pardi and more.

“Watershed, to me, is all about the annual anticipation of a great weekend with 26,000 friends, in one of the most beautiful settings on Earth,” said Brian O’Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. “I feel like it is a privilege to not only get to go, but to share it with so many ‘Shedders that have been there since day one.

“These artists, that setting, and the ‘Shedders make Watershed more than just a festival, it’s a true rite of passage for country music fans, and I am so proud to host this event every year,” he continued. “Here is to year nine being the best Watershed Festival yet!”

Rhett likely has too much on his mind to think about summer festivals. The singer and his wife, Lauren Akins, just welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, into the world on Monday, Feb. 10.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett posted on social media, along with a few photos of the adorable newborn. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he added. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Akins also announced the infant’s arrival, with her own sweet photos of all three of her daughters.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally get to kiss her little face,” Akins posted. “Lennon Love Akins, 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We could not be more in love.”

Tickets for Watershed will be available beginning on Feb. 21. More information can be found by visiting the event’s website.

