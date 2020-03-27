Thomas Rhett Jokes ‘Everything’s Fine’ in New Photo With Baby Lennon

Thomas Rhett is currently self-quarantining with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, who was born in February. On Thursday, Rhett summed up most everyone’s feelings about the current situation when he shared a photo of himself holding baby Lennon over his shoulder in the kitchen, spit-up down his back as he faced away from the camera wearing a pair of swim trunks. “Everything’s fine,” he wrote along with a crying-laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, Willa Gray and Ada James have been busy living their best lives, continuing their daily habit of dressing as princesses. “3rd costume change of the day brought to you by [Disney],” Akins captioned a video of her two older girls strolling down the sidewalk in pink dresses before running back to their mom.

She also shared a sweet snap of the siblings sitting outside with flowers in their hands and added, “flowers brought to you by [M Fleurs Nashville] via [Dry House] smiles brought to you by my girls and Nashville sunshine brought to you by JESUS. praiiissseeee God, mama needed some sunshine!!!”

As the family stays inside, Rhett is still working on his music, sharing on his Instagram Story that he’s been participating in virtual writing sessions. It was also announced this week that the 29-year-old will be one of the performers for the upcoming special ACM Presents: Our Country, which will air on April 5 in place of the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September due to the coronavirus.

The special will also feature at-home performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will perform together to honor Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20.

In addition to award shows, the coronavirus has caused a number of tours and festivals to be canceled or postponed, and Rhett shared on Thursday that his upcoming Center Point Road Tour will be delayed due to the pandemic. The tour was scheduled to begin in May, but the May and June dates of the trek have been “proactively rescheduled.”

