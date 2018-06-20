Thomas Rhett Hints at New Album

Thomas Rhett just released the title track, and fourth single, from his 2017 Life Changes album. The 28-year-old, whose previous three singles from the record – “Craving You,” “Unforgettable” and “Marry Me” – all reached No. 1, reveals he is already working on his next set of tunes.

“We’re on our fourth single, which is crazy because the record came out last September. It’s not even a year old,” Rhett says (quote via Sounds Like Nashville). “I remember on my second record we didn’t make a new record for like two years or something like that. But I just think it’s the way that a lot of fans are consuming music today. When my [Life Changes] album came out, that was the first time we’d ever gone out on the road right after an album and gotten to play album cuts that people knew all the words to.”

Rhett, who used the talents of songwriters like Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Hillary Lindsey and Julian Bunetta on Life Changes, co-writing 11 of the 14 songs on the record, is branching out for his upcoming project.

“I got to do a full week out in LA writing and I got to write with Ryan Tedder from One Republic and Charlie Puth,” reveals Rhett. “I just love getting to go out in that world and getting to experiment just a little bit. And me and Charlie wrote a couple cool songs together so hopefully on this next album, if we find something that we love jointly, then you might see his name on the album.”

Although Rhett doesn’t have a time frame for his next album, he does hint that it will be sooner rather than later.

“Right now we’re just trying to lock down a time to figure out what songs we’re gonna record and when we’re gonna record them,” Rhett says. “But it is my goal to just keep putting more music out there.”

Rhett will have to juggle working on new music with time on the road. The Georgia native is currently serving as the opening act on Kenny Chesney‘s Trip Around the Sun Tour, and will follow that up with Rhett’s own Life Changes Tour.

“Opening for Kenny at a stadium I think is every artist’s bucket list because he’s made such a spectacle out of – that’s what he does,” Rhett says. “He’s a stadium act. I love Kenny Chesney but I don’t want to go see him in an arena. I want to go see him at a stadium because that’s what I grew up seeing at CMA Fest or at all these NFL stadiums across the country.

“And so,” he continues, “to get up there and open for a legend and a hero – one day when he’s not touring anymore, I can say that I got to be a direct support for Chesney on a stadium day.”

