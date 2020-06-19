Thomas Rhett Reveals the Gift From His Dad He Hopes to Share With His Kids

✖

Thomas Rhett is dad to three daughters and he's now hoping to impart the same upbringing on them that he was given by his own dad, Rhett Akins. Akins, like his son, is a singer and songwriter, and even though he was enjoying success in his career, he always made sure his kids had a normal childhood. "Growing up with a dad that sang music, it felt normal to me, but looking back at it, it was kind of a strange upbringing," Rhett told his record label. "But my dad made life feel very normal even though his life was not."

"I would say that that has been instilled in me, just, no matter what we get to do, whether traveling around the world and playing shows and then watching me sing, I do want them to stay as grounded and feel like they live as much of a normal life as they possibly can," Rhett continued of life with his kids. "And so I’m super thankful to my dad for helping me do that, too." Rhett and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon Love, 4 months, and they've been at home together due to the coronavirus pandemic almost since the day Lennon was born in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

"It's crazy," Rhett recently told Cody Alan of life at home with his daughters. "Before we were on lockdown, it was just like, "Let's put the girls in the car and take them to Chik-Fil-A and let them play, play on the slide, and get a milkshake." We have had to be way more creative during this time." The "Remember You Young" singer also joked that his house is a "chaotic mess" as of lately. "I think me and Lauren have learned that our life is chaos right now, and it's just a season," he explained. "But, it's been really cool being home with them. I mean, right now, I would be getting ready to get on a bus to go play our first show, which is really sad that we aren't doing that. At the same time, I get to be home with my girls and get to watch them grow and get to watch them do things for the first time that I would have missed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT

The Akins family took a trip to the beach in Florida this week, and Rhett has updated fans with a few beachside snaps of himself and his girls. After posting a photo of himself with Lennon, he shared a heart-melting moment between Willa Gray and Ada James, posting a shot of the two hugging on the beach at sunset. The proud dad summed his feelings up in his caption, writing, "This is pretty much everything."