Thomas Rhett's Family Channels 'Hocus Pocus' for Halloween

Thomas Rhett and his family are huge fans of Halloween, and the group went all-out with their costumes again this year with a spot-on homage to the iconic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. The stars of the show were Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' daughters, who dressed as the Sanderson sisters — Willa Gray as Winifred, Ada James as Sarah and tiny Lennon Love as Mary.

Rhett posted a series of photos of his daughters in their costumes on Instagram, sharing shots of the girls sitting on their house's front steps, a photo of one of the family's Halloween treats and a picture of Ada James walking in a graveyard scene set up for the holiday. "Hope everyone had a fun Halloween!" Rhett captioned the snaps, noting that "The last pic of Ada James is kinda creepy."

The singer's whole family got in on the holiday, with Rhett himself dressing as Max Dennison. In a video he shared on Instagram, he was joined by two family members to reenact one of the movie's early scenes in which Max gets stopped by two bullies while riding his bike through a graveyard.

"If you have never seen hocus Pocus this will not be funny," Rhett wrote. After one person commented, "I’ve seen Hocus Pocus and that was not remotely close to funny!" Rhett sarcastically replied, "wow! I’m so sorry."

Akins, who was dressed as Allison, recreated another scene from the movie in a video she shared on her own Instagram page. Also set in a graveyard, the scene featured zombie Billy Butcherson being ordered by Winifred to catch the children before Akins as Allison ran into the frame and threw salt around herself.

"Hocus Pocus continues.... starring Billy Butcherson, Allison (as in “I’m Allison, Allison...kiss me I’m Allison!”), and the voice of Winifred Sanderson," Akins' caption read, crediting Rhett as the "Boom & light holder" for the scene.

Last year, Rhett told his record label that he thinks his family will dress in themed outfits for years to come, a trend they started in 2018 when they dressed as characters from Monsters, Inc.

"I think we have to be," he said. "We started that trend last year, and there’s a lot of great Disney Pixar superheroes to pick from, and hopefully we can just continue on that trend."