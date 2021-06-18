Thomas Rhett's Daughters Willa Gray and Ada James Have a 'Date Night With Dad' Ahead of Father's Day

✖

Thomas Rhett is a proud girl dad, and the singer recently documented some quality time with his two oldest daughters, 5-year-old Willa Gray and 3-year-old Ada James. Earlier this week, the country star used Instagram to share a sweet selfie he snapped on a father-daughter date night with the girls, the trio sitting at a table together as Willa Gray stuck her head in between her dad and sister.

"Princess dance camp, straight to cheerleading camp then date night with dad," Rhett's caption read. "Willa gray was literally falling asleep at the table. Then cookies came out and the party started." Along with Willa Gray and Ada James, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins also share 1-year-old daughter Lennon Love and are currently preparing to welcome their fourth daughter later this year. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Rhett discussed his life as a dad, sharing that he's been making sure to spend quality time with each member of his family.

"I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before," he said. "I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I've gone as a dad, it's like each child really does need that one-on-one time — in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other."

The "Country Again" singer has also enjoyed watching his three daughters' personalities develop. "Willa Gray is a mother spirit, a nurturer spirit," he shared. "If Ada James or Lennon is crying, she's the first one over there to be like, 'Are you okay? Do you need your blanket? You want me to get you a bottle of milk?' Then you've got Ada James, who is extremely sassy. The first person to say, 'Hey, baby, let's go get on our pajamas,' gets 'Well, I don't really want to right now.' And then you've got Lennon, who's just starting to talk, and she's just as much of a firecracker as Ada James. They're all so different, yet they're all so loving, and they all have their own unique personalities."

One thing all three girls have in common is kindness. "We preach kindness like it is our job," Rhett said. "That's our standard. 'We treat people with kindness, and we treat people with love' — and that's what we say in their prayers at night."