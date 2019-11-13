Thomas Rhett and His Daughters Will Be ‘Pretty Sparkly’ on CMA Awards Red Carpet

Thomas Rhett is getting ready to attend the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, and the singer will have a trio of special guests on the red carpet this year — his wife, Lauren Akins, and their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James.

“We’re bringing ’em all. We’ll see how it goes,” Rhett told Taste of Country Nights.

“We’re all going to be pretty sparkly. That’s what my girls wanted: They were like, ‘We want to wear sparkly things.’ I guess I’m involved in that,” the “Remember You Young” singer added. “We’re all wearing the kind-of same brand that someone is going to send us, which is very kind of them.”

Wednesday’s red carpet will be the first one that Willa Gray and Ada James have attended with their famous dad, who noted, “I hope none of them are crying when we take our first photos, or it may be an even better memory.”

As for whether the girls will attend the show itself, Rhett said that will be a game-time decision.

“We’ll see, you know,” he said. “If they have a meltdown on the red carpet, it may be time to go home, but if they don’t, maybe they’ll stay and watch it.”

Rhett is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Center Point Road at tonight’s ceremony, where he’ll also be performing.

Next year, the 29-year-old might have another guest at the ceremony, as Akins is currently pregnant with the couple’s third daughter.

“We’re all really excited,” Rhett said at a press conference in Nashville last month of the family’s upcoming addition, via PEOPLE. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, what in the world is happening? … But we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

Things may not stay calm for long, as Rhett revealed that his family is planning an upcoming move.

“We’re moving because we’ve completely outgrown our house,” he said.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

