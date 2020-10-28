Thomas Rhett's Daughters Are 'Growing up So Fast'

✖

Thomas Rhett is fully embracing dad life on Instagram while at home with his kids this year, showing off his newfound photography skills with photos of his family. Over the weekend, the 30-year-old shared a new set of snaps of his daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, with a cameo from his wife, Lauren Akins.

Rhett's mini-slideshow started with a photo of a beaming Willa Gray wearing a rainbow-striped swimsuit, followed by a shot of Ada James wearing the same suit and a unicorn helmet and riding a bike. The third photo in the series was of Akins holding the couple's youngest child, Lennon Love. "Man they are growing up so fast," Rhett's caption read. Akins shared the same photos on her own page and wrote that Rhett has been "taking notes from his photographer mentor" Grayson Gregory, Akins' brother, "and he’s gettin preeettyyyyyy good."

Rhett recently told his record label that this year has been "such a blessing in disguise" and that being able to enjoy this much time with his family "has been really amazing."

"To get to spend this much quality time with my kids, and this is the most nights in a row I’ve ever gotten to put ‘em to bed and wake up with them," he shared. "And it’s been absolutely amazing just to get to watch them grow up. So, as crazy and weird as this year has been, that is definitely a silver lining, just gettin’ to watch my kids grow and gettin’ to really be intentional with my wife."

The singer admitted that "The first 30, 40 days into quarantine I was kinda losing my mind, going, 'I need to play a show. I need to write a song. I need to do something,'" but Akins helped him get a better picture of what the year would really look like.

"One day my wife looked at me and she said, 'Honey, you’re not gonna play a show this year," he recalled. "You just need to let it be and relax and be with our family.'"

During quarantine, the Akins family has taken multiple vacations, all of which have resulted in stunning photos of the group as well as the beautiful landscapes they visited, which have included Colorado, Montana and Florida.