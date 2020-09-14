Thomas Rhett Jokes He's 'Moving to Montana' After Latest Family Vacation

✖

Over the years, western states like Colorado and Montana have become a go-to vacation spot for Thomas Rhett and his family, and the group recently took a trip to Montana, which Rhett documented on Instagram over the weekend. On Sunday, the country star uploaded a slideshow of photos that included snaps of himself, wife Lauren Akins and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, all enjoying the great outdoors.

Rhett's slideshow began with a photo of Willa Gray and Ada James hugging each other while standing on a porch at sunset and included snaps of Rhett and Akins holding fish, Willa Gray and Ada James outside, Rhett hunging, Akins carrying Ada James on her shoulders and baby Lennon sitting on a blanket wearing a shirt that read "Tiny girl gang." "Moving to Montana," Rhett captioned the post.

Akins has also shared multiple snaps from the trip including an Instagram vs. reality post that began with Ada James on her mom's lap and ended with the 3-year-old upset and crying as her mom and older sister looked on. "insta vs reality. hahahah ada james was REALLY upset when she asked if we could hike the mountains we were looking at and I said we had to wait til the next day because it was bedtime," Akins wrote. "ohhhh the toddler stage can be SO fun (willa gray was trying to make her feel better with her gecko flashlight)."

Akins also posted a selfie from a hike with Lennon on her back in a baby carrier. "little Lenny trying out being a montana baby," her caption read. "she passed the glacier test yesterday." Rhett and Akins married in 2013 and now have legions of fans, but Akins recently told PEOPLE that there is "a lot of pressure to portray that you have a perfect life, and family, and marriage, especially on social media and in the public eye."

"I think the quicker that I'm able to just get on the table that, 'Hey, we struggle just like every other married couple, we struggle just like every other parent, we struggle just like every other human,' it takes that pressure and weight off our shoulders to have to be a certain way," she said. "It gives the green light to be us."