Thomas Rhett and Daughter Lennon Have Matching Hairdos in New Beach Photo

Thomas Rhett and his family are currently at the beach, and the "Be a Light" singer has been keeping fans updated on their getaway with a series of seaside snaps on Instagram. His latest features his youngest daughter, Lennon Love, whose resemblance to her dad is even more pronounced in the new photo. Over the weekend, Rhett shared a snap of himself walking on the beach while holding the 5-month-old, who did not look happy as she squirmed in her dad's arms.

Wearing a striped beach outfit, Lennon's hair was pulled into two tiny ponytails on top of her head that exactly matched the one her dad was sporting, which topped off his look of swim shorts and sunglasses. "I promise everything is fine," his caption read. The caption was a possibly intentional callback to a previous photo Rhett posted with his daughter in March in which his back was covered in spit-up as he held Lennon over his shoulder, telling fans that "Everything's fine."

Along with baby Lennon, Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are also parents to daughters Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, who have also been enjoying the beach. In June, their dad shared a sweet photo of the two sisters hugging on the beach at sunset, which he captioned, "This is pretty much everything."

Rhett recently opened up to his record label about how he and Akins have been handling quarantining with their kids, sharing that "When you have kids during this time you definitely have to figure out new ways to allow them to have fun while also kind of exercising their brain." He added that the family has been spending plenty of time outdoors as well as plenty of time in the drive-through line at Chick-fil-A. "We’ve just been finding new ways to get outside," he shared. "We’ll go swing in the hammock, we’ll go walk in the woods, we’ll play in the pool, we’ll go to Chick-fil-A’s drive-thru. I mean honestly, walking to the mailbox has kind of been the highlight of our days, most days."