Thomas Rhett Explains Why He’s Comfortable Sharing His Family With His Fans

Along with his music, Thomas Rhett is known for his adorable family — he and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray and Ada James and often post about the girls on social media, delighting fans who can’t get enough of the couple and their sweet family.

While some celebrities keep their kids as private as they can, Rhett and Akins have always been candid and open about their family, with Rhett telling PopCulture.com at a recent media event that there’s a reason he doesn’t mind sharing that glimpse into his family life.

Admitting that he feels like he and Akins “have that conversation once a month” about what they do and don’t share, the father of two explained that he ultimately believes that it’s that openness that helps his fans relate to him.

“I do feel like since the beginning of our relationship we have been pretty open-books, and I think that’s why we relate so well with our fans because, even when our fans come to a meet and greet, they all have a story,” the singer said.

He continued, “Parents come to our meet and greet all the time, and can relate to raising a three to one year old, and all that kind of stuff, and it is really cool to portray your life to the people that are consuming your music, because I do think it makes them relate to you on a way deeper level than them not knowing anything about you.”

With Halloween coming up, fans will likely have more snaps of the Akins family to enjoy, with Rhett revealing that his household is a big fan of the holiday — last year, the “Sixteen” singer dressed as a beekeeper while his daughters were two little bees.

“My wife I think started decorating for Halloween in the middle of June,” the Georgia native revealed. “My wife decorates way too early for every holiday, and Halloween is one of my favorite holidays besides Christmas.”

While nothing has been officially decided on when it comes to the girls’ costumes for this year, Rhett shared that Ada and Willa’s love for Disney will likely have an influence on their ensembles when it comes time for trick or treating.

“Disney is gigantic in our house, and our kids watch every picture under the sun and all the classics,” he said. “There’s been a few things, talks around as far as being a Finding Nemo characters or Monsters Inc. characters, but we’ll see. I think it will be a fun time. My kids love Halloween.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thomasrhettakins