Thomas Rhett Celebrates His Birthday With a Family Ski Trip

Thomas Rhett turned 30 on March 31, and the country star celebrated his birthday with a trip to the ski slopes with family and friends. Both Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have documented the trip on Instagram, with Akins sharing a birthday tribute to her husband one day after the fact.

The Live in Love author posted a slideshow of photos that started with a selfie with her husband and continued with shots of the couple with their friends and family, including 5-year-old daughter Willa Gray, who already looks like a pro on the slopes. "Best week celebrating my honey with our little fam and friends," Akins wrote. "Happy birthday @thomasrhettakins. You are SO loved."

Rhett showed off his photography skills in several posts including a slideshow of photos of a day on the mountain with his wife. The stunning shots were mostly of Akins on the trail looking at the clouds, though Rhett also included a ski selfie of the pair. "One of the very few times Lauren and I got to ski just us two.. it was a good day," his caption read. "Love you honey."

One month after his birthday on April 30, the singer will release the first half of his upcoming double album, Country Again: Side A. "Country Again: Side A to me feels like coming home," Rhett shared in an Instagram post announcing the project. "These were the things 19-year-old me wanted to be able to say, sing, and share with y'all but hadn't lived the life enough to do it yet. Today I am more centered and aware of what's important in life than I ever have been and I hope you hear & feel that in this music."

He added to fans on his Instagram Story that the project is "one of my favorite records I've ever gotten to make." "I feel so centered as a person," he explained. "A lot of these songs are written just kind of about the lessons I've learned over this decade and for sure in 2020." Country Again: Side A contains 11 songs all co-written by Rhett, including current single "What's Your Country Song," which recently became the father of three's 17th No. 1 hit.